Week 18 NFL QB Rankings

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 16. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

32. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns (Last week: 32)

The Browns wanted to get a peek at the 2023 fifth-round pick, but they can't be encouraged by what they've seen. He hasn't even scored a touchdown yet and is barely completing over half of his passes. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston is just sitting there, rotting away on the bench.

31. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints (LW: 31)

While the fifth-round rookie made just five starts, Rattler still has too many erratic passes to give the Saints any hope of maintaining consistency. This time, he completed just 55.5 percent of his passes, which is actually the second-best rate of his career. His 218 yards were also the second-most of his young career, and he added a touchdown too. Yet, it was the two interceptions that ruined Rattler's day as the Saints lost by 15.

30. Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans (LW: 29)

Rudolph only had one turnover this time, compared to three last week, but it didn't lead to any better results. He'd complete 19-of-31 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown while leading his team to just 13 points. It's time to turn back to Will Levis for the Titans' regular season finale.

29. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 26)

It was the battle of the backup quarterbacks, and the former Cooper Rush lost to the former first-round pick Kenny Pickett by 33 points. Of course, the Eagles have a better supporting cast, but Rush didn't do himself many favors by completing just 15-of-28 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He's been hit or miss for much of the season, but it's mostly been ugly in Dallas.

28. Kenny Pickett, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: Jalen Hurts ranked 10th)

Eagles quarterbacks haven't had to do much this season with Saquon Barkley in the midst of a 2,000-yard season. Barkley's latest 167-yard game meant Kenny Pickett's first start in an Eagles uniform would be relatively uneventful. He'd complete 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown before leaving due to injury. But Pickett didn't hurt his team, he didn't take a sack or commit any turnovers while crushing Dallas by 34 points.

27. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts (Anthony Richardson ranked 24th)

Flacco, even at the age of 39, continues to show he can lead a high-powered passing attack. He helped the Colts score 33 points on Sunday by going off for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble while losing to the NFL's worst team by 12 points. He's a high-end backup who can step in on a moment's notice, and that skillset holds value.

26. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 28)

It was a low-profile game with few watching other than Titans and Jaguars fans, but Mac Jones made sure he wouldn't get embarrassed. Jones completed a respectable 68.1 percent of his paases for 174 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers to get the Jaguars a win they really didn't need.

25. Tyler Huntley, Miami Dolphins (LW: Tua Tagovailoa ranked 11th)

Called upon to start in place of Tua Tagovailoa for the second time this season, Tyler Huntley was excellent. He had just four incompletions all game while averaging a respectable 8.7 yards per attempt. He also led the Dolphins in rushing with 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to one through the air. While he did take four sacks, he kept the Dolphins' playoff hopes alive for another week.

24. Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 27)

Where did this Raiders team come from? They've suddenly won two in a row, and Aidan O'Connell's been impressive in both starts. This time he generated 242 passing yards and two touchdowns while taking just one sack, and avoiding turnovers. At the very least, he'll return as the top backup in Vegas, he might even begin the year as the starter.

23. Drew Lock, New York Giants (LW: 30)

A week after two pick-sixes, Drew Lock turned in easily his best game of the season. He somehow led the NFL's worst team to a win over one that was still fighting for a playoff spot. Lock had just six incompletions, yet managed to have 309 yards and four touchdowns in an inspiring win that saw the Giants score more than 40 points for the first time since 2019.

22. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (LW: 25)

Taking on one of the worst teams in the NFL, Michael Penix had a respectable debut. He did get saddled with an interception, only because Kyle Pitts couldn't hold onto a pass he bobbled near the goal line. But otherwise, Penix settled in and performed well in his first start.

21. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (LW: 23)

There were still plenty of struggles for the former No. 1 pick in the Panthers' 48-14 loss, but he also flashed his potential too. He'd complete just 15-of-28 passes, but Young generated a respectable 208 yards and two touchdowns while largely relying on Adam Thielen. Unfortunately, he also took five sacks in a mixed performance.

20. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (LW: 22)

He's still learning how to be more consistent, but every week Drake Maye shows more signs of becoming a future superstar for the Patriots. Being in position to land the first pick gives the Patriots a chance to replenish the talent, which will give Maye a better chance to flourish.

19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 21)

It was rainy in Chicago, but the rookie QB had just 122 passing yards, the third-fewest of his rookie season. He didn't score any touchdowns, but he did throw a pick to the other team. Still, aside from being incredibly inefficient, Williams took a whopping seven sacks to put him up to a league-most 67 this season. In fact, he's lost just 20 fewer yards via sacks than he's gained as a rusher.

18. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 20)

Rodgers went back to playing ugly football against the Bills, falling behind 40-0 before getting pulled for Tyrod Taylor. When he was playing, Rodgers completed just 12-of-18 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions. He'd make several errant throws and took four sacks, including a safety in what had to be one of his worst performances yet.

17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 19)

Amazingly, Geno Smith and the Seahawks generated just six points on Thursday night against the Bears. He was incredibly efficient, completing 73.9 percent of his passes, but none of them went for more than 23 yards, and he couldn't find the end zone. To be fair, it was a rainy night in Chicago, but there's no other way to describe this other than an ugly win.

16. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 18)

While it took him a while to find his groove, Nix settled in nicely to lead Denver on three consecutive touchdown drives after the half, including one to force OT. Unfortunately, the magic ran out in overtime, with Nix leading a quick three-and-out. Overall, the Broncos have to be happy with the valiant effort from their rookie QB.

15. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 17)

At this point, we can't help but wonder if C.J. Stroud is battling an undisclosed injury. He had the third-lowest completion rate of his season, connecting on just 54.8 percent of his throws. Despite his 31 attempts, Stroud generated just 185 yards and he also had an interception to make matters worse. Stroud's been quite a bit worse than last season, but he's also suffered several hits to his receiving corps.

14. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 16)

He's the NFL's highest-paid quarterback, but Jordan Love looked more like a fraud against Brian Flores and the Vikings defense. He didn't cross the 100-yard barrier until the fourth quarter, when the Packers were already trailing by 17 points. However, he maintained his composure and helped the Packers score 15 points in the final frame while finishing with 185 yards and a touchdown. Yet, if Love hadn't started the game so poorly, the Packers might have won.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 15)

Mr. Irrelevant had another 300-yard game, his fourth of the season. But it also came with the 49ers suffering another loss as they tumbled out of the playoff conversation. Purdy threw another interception, putting him one away from tying his career-high, only this time he only has 17 touchdowns to go with it.

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 14)

While his opponent struggled to generate big plays, Murray compiled a new season-high 321 passing yards and a touchdown. But his downfall was throwing two interceptions and taking four sacks. Murray has done enough to give the Cardinals plenty of optimism for next season, but they're done playing meaningful football this year.

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 13)

Stafford had his lowest completion rate of the season, connecting on just 53.1 percent of his passes, but it didn't matter. He did just enough to help the Rams squeeze out a 13-9 win over the Cardinals. It helped that he avoided negative plays, refusing to get sacked and managing to stay away from costly turnovers. Most importantly, the Rams are in position to win the NFC West. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB Network

10. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 12)

Russell Wilson had a season-high 55 rushing yards on Christmas, but he was also sacked a season-high five times, losing 43 yards in the process. While he did score with his legs, Russ didn't find the end zone through the air and he threw an interception. The Steelers QB showed off his playmaking ability, especially with his 41-yard strike to George Pickens, but the interception was inexcusable for a 17-year starter.

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 9)

Playing on just three days rest, Mahomes looked no worse for the wear against Pittsburgh. He still generated 320 passing yards, which was the second-most of his season. But he also tied his season-high with three touchdown passes. It helped that the Steelers were unable to generate pressure on Mahomes despite a bum ankle, but the Chiefs QB looked like he was in peak form.

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 8)

Boasting the NFL's lowest interception rate, Justin Herbert has slowly crept his way into the fringe MVP conversation. He's still lacking the touchdown production to actually win the award, but Herbert's 281-yard, 3 TD performance in a blowout win over the Patriots surely helped his cause. It's the most passing touchdowns he's had since Jim Harbaugh took over, and also the second-most passing attempts too. Are the Chargers unleashing their franchise QB? Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 7)

While everyone else is discussing other quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield wanted to toss his hat back into the NFL MVP conversation with an epic 359-yard, five-touchdown game over a division rival. Mayfield averaged a ridiculous 11.2 YPA with Carolina unable to do anything to slow the Buccaneers' offense down.

6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 6)

Before the game started, word emerged that the Vikings wanted to bring Sam Darnold back next season. Then, he had one of his best games yet, passing for a career-high 377 yards to go with three touchdowns and an interception. There's no one joking about the former No. 3 overall pick any more, he's developed into one of the NFL's best quarterbacks on the Vikings.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 5)

Jared Goff runs such an efficient offense, that the Lions can afford to run trick plays seemingly every week. Last week, it was a picture-perfect fake fumble that Goff turned into a 21-yard touchdown to Sam LaPorta. Otherwise, Goff was excellent, averaging 10.5 YPA while racking up 336 passing yards and three touchdowns. We'll see what the Lions have up their sleeves on Monday night against the 49ers.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 4)

While he did throw two interceptions, it's hard to imagine how Jayden Daniels could have played any better last week. Washington's QB led the Commanders with 81 rushing yards, but he also had 258 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes. Most importantly, he led the Commanders to a huge win over the Eagles.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

The Bills were playing the Jets, which means Josh Allen didn't have to do much to get another win. He had less than 200 yards for ths sixth time this season, but the Bills QB still had two passing touchdowns and another rushing score to keep him in the NFL MVP race.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 3)

If the Bengals had a winning record and were on track to make the playoffs, Joe Burrow would be among the MVP frontrunners. After posting his second 400-yard game of the season, Burrow leads the NFL in passing yards by a wide margin. He's been near-perfect over his past five games, completing 73.7 percent of his passes while averaging 322.6 YPG, passing for 15 TD and four INT. Winning four of their past five games, Burrow seemingly can't do anything wrong right now.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 1)

