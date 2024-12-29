Minnesota Vikings decide on Sam Darnold’s status for 2025

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Last offseason, when Kirk Cousins decided to sign a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, it left the Minnesota Vikings scrambling for a new starting quarterback. They settled on former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, who was coming off a season as the backup quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.

To the surprise of many, the Vikings issued Darnold a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. Little did anyone know how much of a bargain that would be. But after the former first-round draft bust has placed the Vikings in position to compete for the NFC’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye, Darnold’s price tag has dramatically increased.

Not to mention, the Vikings also traded up to select J.J. McCarthy 10th overall. McCarthy was penciled in as the future of the Vikings’ franchise from the moment he was drafted. Yet, once he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, the keys to Kevin O’Connell’s offense belonged to Darnold, and he hasn’t looked back.

Still, after leading the Vikings to a 13-2 record, the questions began to mount. What will Minnesota’s front office do this offseason with their newfound QB dilemma? Roll with McCarthy? Or do they keep the quarterback who’s helped make them one of the NFL’s best teams?

Thanks to one trusted NFL insider, we’re now much closer to learning Darnold’s fate for 2025.

Related: NFL insider reveals likelihood of Minnesota Vikings keeping Brian Flores in 2025

Minnesota Vikings want Sam Darnold back in 2025

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has several options at the quarterback position. They could very well let Sam Darnold test the free agency market, where he’s likely to sign a lucrative contract elsewhere.

However, after seeing him lead a top-ten offense while having a top-five passer rating, maybe the Vikings should hold onto the franchise quarterback that’s brought them so much success. This could be as easy as placing the franchise tag on the 27-year-old. Of course, a long or short-term contract extension could be worked out too. But where does that place J.J. McCarthy?

It’s a good problem to have, and it’s one the Vikings will have to figure out this offseason. Yet, it sounds like the team has already made up their mind.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Vikings would like Darnold back on the team in 2025.

Related: See where Sam Darnold lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

“They spent a first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy last spring and Darnold is in for a big payday in March. Despite that, after conversations with a team source, one thing is clear: The Vikings want Darnold back in Minnesota for 2025.



While the original plan was for McCarthy to slowly develop into the starting quarterback while Darnold was there to hold the rookie’s place, McCarthy’s injury changed things. Now, the Vikings have a problem — Darnold has been almost too good (not in a bad way, but in a “this is now complicated” way). McCarthy hasn’t played since August, and realistically he won’t be fully in the mix until spring at the earliest.” Dianna Russini on Sam Darnold’s future with Minnesota Vikings

While Darnold’s likely to have a large number of suitors chasing after him this offseason, there’s no better home than the Vikings, where he’ll get to continue playing with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Not to mention the bond he’s built with Coach O’Connell and the rest of the locker room. In other words, it’s hard to imagine Darnold wanting to play anywhere but in Minnesota next season if he’s given a choice.

Related: Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings expected to compete for chance to sign All-Pro