Chicago Bears could steal top assistant coach from Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be busy again this offseason. Last year, the organization was fixated on selecting the next face of the franchise, using the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to land Caleb Williams.

Now that they’ve secured a QB of the future, it’s time to find a head coach who can maximize their talented rookie’s skillset. Or, the Bears could focus on establishing a locker room culture and hoping everyone else falls in line. That seems to be the mindset fueling the latest batch of Bears rumors.

Brian Flores becomes a ‘name to watch’ in Chicago Bears coaching search

After moving on from Matt Eberflus following a 14-32 record across three seasons, the Chicago Bears have to find a new leader. Some feel finding someone who can get the most out of Caleb Williams is in Chicago’s best interest. If so, then Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, would seemingly be a top candidate.

Yet, it’s possible the Bears won’t get the opportunity to hire Johnson, which means they’ll have to have a number of other candidates ready to go at a moment’s notice. One of those candidates could even come from a top NFC North divisional rival.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, there is a trio of candidates to keep an eye on, including Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

“One name that is expected to be part of the process: coveted Lions OC Ben Johnson, who is intrigued by the job and is going to listen.



But the Bears aren’t locked in on anything yet. They want someone who embodies the city of Chicago at a critical time for the franchise to set itself up for years to come. Other names to watch include: Mike Vrabel, Vikings DC Brian Flores and Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, among many others.” NFL Network on Chicago Bears

Unlike many other top candidates in this year’s hiring cycle, Flores does have previous experience as an NFL head coach from his three-year stint leading the Dolphins. Flores had a 24-25 record with Miami, which included a 10-6 and 9-8 season after going just 5-11 in his debut year as head coach.

However, he’s now leading the defense with the NFL’s most takeaways, helping make the Vikings a dominant opponent on defense in addition to Kevin O’Connell’s mastermind offense. He’s just one cog in the wheel, but Flores has had a significant impact on Minnesota’s winning ways, and it’s possible the Bears want to learn his secrets next.

