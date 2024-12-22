Top NFL coaching candidate ‘intrigued’ by Chicago Bears job

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A once-great Chicago Bears franchise has been far from spectacular over the past four years. Coach Matt Eberflus was supposed to help improve the Bears’ fortunes, and the same goes for Caleb Williams. While Williams is just a 23-year-old rookie, Eberflus is a coaching veteran with seven years of experience as either a defensive coordinator or head coach.

Yet, Eberflus is the one whose leash has been cut after leading the Bears to a 14-32 record across parts of three seasons. Now, the Bears need to identify a coach who can help maximize the potential of the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, there’s one top coaching candidate who’s reportedly had his eye on the Bears’ job ever since Chicago positioned themselves to land Williams.

Ben Johnson interested in Chicago Bears coaching job

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is viewed as one of the rising stars in the coaching industry. If executives were to rank the top candidates in this year’s hiring cycle, chances are Johnson would rank first.

He’s been a top candidate for a number of years and even rejected past interview opportunities to continue building the Lions into a powerhouse. Yet, Johnson may have been biding his time, waiting for the perfect job to become available.

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, Johnson is interested in jumping ship from one NFC North team to another and is “intrigued” by the Bears’ head coaching job.

“My understanding is Johnson is intrigued by the Bears job and he’s going to be willing to listen.” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Chicago Bears/Ben Johnson

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith and RB Ken Walker II are both good to go today; #Ravens WR Diontae Johnson will find out Monday at 4 pm if he’s claimed; #Lions OC Ben Johnson is intrigued by the #Bears HC vacancy. pic.twitter.com/862mfQvFNO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2024

It’s worth noting that the Bears cannot begin interviewing Johnson until the regular season ends. Yet, if they want to pair their franchise quarterback with a bright, young mind who can become more consistent, hiring Johnson could make a lot of sense.

