Chicago Bears’ top head coaching candidate emerges from crowded pack

It took them three seasons, but the Chicago Bears finally admitted that Matt Eberflus isn’t the right head coach to lead them back to the promised land. He led the Bears to just a 14-32 record, for an ugly 30.2% percent win rate. Now offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has taken over on an interim basis, but he’s led them to an 0-2 record.

Chances are, Brown won’t become the full-time head coach once the Bears complete their interview process. Chicago’s likely to embark on a long and extensive head coaching interview process, but there’s reportedly already an in-house leader.

The Chicago Bears need a head coach who can help lead a culture change. They have their quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams. Now it’s time to find the right locker room leader who can maximize the former No. 1 overall pick’s potential.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “one of the top options” to fill the Bears’ head-coaching vacancy is Cleveland Browns coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel, who previously served as the Titans’ head coach from 2018 to 2023.

While Bill Belichick took his talents to college football, Vrabel has re-emerged as a top coaching candidate in this hiring cycle thanks to a strong resume. He previously led Tennessee to playoff appearances in three of his six seasons coaching the Titans. But after finishing 6-11 in 2023, Vrabel was let go.

Yet, Vrabel’s 54.5% win percentage would be a lot better than the 30% win rate Chicago got out of Eberflus, and if he can lead an even better effort with Caleb Williams under center, the Bears may finally have their head coach for the foreseeable future.

