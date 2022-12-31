76ers wallop Thunder behind Joel Embiid’s triple-double

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the host Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night.

It was Embiid’s first triple-double of the season and fifth of his career. He added four blocks and a steal. Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak but has won nine of its last 11.

The Thunder have lost back-to-back games and three of their last four.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Philadelphia was without James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker. Maxey returned from missing more than a month with a left foot fracture in Friday’s loss to New Orleans.

But even without those three, the 76ers got off to a hot start, hitting their first six shots and quickly building a double-digit lead.

Six minutes into the game, Philadelphia led 27-9.

The 76ers led by as many as 33 in the first half, dominating inside. Philadelphia outscored the Thunder 40-22 in the paint in the first half and 66-42 overall.

Oklahoma City’s 43 first-half points were its fewest this season over the first two quarters.

Midway through the second quarter, Embiid passed Andre Iguodala for ninth in franchise scoring history.

Oklahoma City cut the lead nearly in half by the end of the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer as the 76ers coasted to the victory.

Philadelphia has won six consecutive games against the Thunder.

Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was just 4 of 15 from the field, finishing with a season-low 14 points.

Luguentz Dort added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals, scoring 10 in the third quarter as Oklahoma City trimmed the lead to 17.

The Thunder had scored more than 100 points in 26 consecutive games and did not reach the century mark for just the second time this season. Oklahoma City shot 38 percent from the field, its worst mark at home this season.

–Field Level Media