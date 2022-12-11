49ers easily handle Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another to fuel the host San Francisco 49ers to a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey and a 32-yard score to Brandon Aiyuk. Purdy added a 2-yard rushing touchdown to help the 49ers (9-4) secure their sixth straight win.

McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and added two catches for 34 yards and a score.

Deebo Samuel, off a pitch, scampered 13 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring just 2:34 into the first quarter. Samuel, however, suffered an ankle injury while being tackled on a run in the second quarter and did not return.

Tom Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Buccaneers (6-7), who have lost two of their last three games.

After Samuel’s touchdown opened the scoring, Mike Evans appeared to forge a tie later in the first quarter after hauling in a 68-yard touchdown pass. The play was nullified by a holding penalty on left tackle Donovan Smith.

Purdy bolted up the middle to score a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to cap an eight-play, 62-yard drive.

Tampa Bay punted on its next possession and Purdy lofted a ball that McCaffrey reeled in just inside the pylon to give San Francisco a 21-0 lead with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter.

Aiyuk capped a seven-play drive with his touchdown grab with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

Tashaun Gipson intercepted Brady on Tampa Bay’s first drive of the second half. Two plays later, McCaffrey rushed up the middle and made one cut before scampering 38 yards for a score.

Russell Gage caught a carom off the hands of fellow Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin for an 8-yard score with 2:48 left in the third quarter.

–Field Level Media