The 10 most expensive NBA Top Shot digital cards right now

If you aren’t aware of NBA Top Shot and the NFT craze, what better time to learn than today? With over $600 million in sales from Top Shot moments, the latest sports fan memorabilia trend is taking off all over the world. You may be amazed as you see first-hand the values some digital trading cards hold.

In this article, we’ll highlight the 10-most valuable NBA Top Shot digital cards right now and what makes them special. All figures listed refer to the lowest asking price on the marketplace as of this update.

10. LeBron James block, $99,999

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 59)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale: $100,000 (#1) – Jan 24, 2021 – Moment likely sold for more since the serial is No. 1

Significance: One of the most popular basketball players in the world, LeBron James comes out of nowhere to perform a chase-down block.

9. Ja Morant dunk, $99,999

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $49,999 (#43) – Feb 19, 2021

Significance: Triple Badge Collectible – Rookie Year, Rookie Mint, and NBA Top Shot Debut: Same as No. 4 on this list, but less rare as it’s limited to 49 instead of just 25.

8. Jayson Tatum handles, $100,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $49,999 (#23) – Feb 24, 2021

Significance: NBA Top Shot Debut (player’s first moment made available on Top Shot) – NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum crosses over Paul George, causing him to fall to the floor, while Tatum sets up to take and make a 3-point shot.

7. Vince Carter three-pointer, $125,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $64,990 (#7) – Feb 21, 2021

Significance: The last three-point shot future basketball Hall-of-Famer Vince Carter made in his NBA career, before his retirement.

6. Zion Williamson block, $149,995

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $79,999 (Serial #39) – Aug 7, 2021

Significance: Triple Badge Collectible: First block in Zion Williamson’s NBA career.

5. LeBron James dunk, $175,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 59)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale: $210,000 (#12) – Mar 20, 2021

Significance: A special moment for Lakers fans, LeBron James’ epic reverse dunk was a tribute to one of Kobe Bryant’s famous slams.

4. Ja Morant Dunk, $695,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 25)

Series: Holo MMXX (Series 1)

Top sale: $100,000 (#8) – Feb 22, 2021

Significance: Challenge Reward (meaning the card can’t be pulled from packs) – NBA Top Shot Debut: Ja Morant posterizes a defender during his 2019 Rookie of the Year season.

3. LeBron James dunk, $1,000,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 49)

Series: Cosmic (Series 1)

Top sale: $208,000 (#29) – Feb 22, 2021

Significance: NBA Top Shot Debut: LeBron James shows he can still throw down with the best of them by posterizing a Kings defender and then mean-mugging him at the Staples Center. Same play as No. 1 on this list, but this moment is less rare since it can be pulled from packs.

2. Derrick Rose layup, $1,000,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 59)

Series: From the Top (Series 1)

Top sale: $19,999 (#56) – Feb 26, 2021

Significance: Hooping legend Derrick Rose uses his explosiveness to drive past his defender, and leaps to do a reverse layup for the bucket.

NBA Top Shot digital cards: LeBron James dunk is most expensive moment at $1,000,000

(Video: nbatopshot.com)

Rarity: Legendary (1 of 32)

Series: Holo MMXX (Series 1)

Top sale: $99,999 (#12) – Feb 3, 2021

Significance: Challenge Reward (Moment cannot be pulled from packs, only from completing challenges) – LeBron James drives the lane to dunk on a Kings defender standing in his way.