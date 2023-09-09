Wings, Dream meet in possible playoff preview

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s WNBA regular-season finale between the Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream could be a preview of a first-round matchup in the playoffs.

Dallas (21-18) has secured the No. 4 seed and the home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs while Atlanta (19-20) is at the No. 5 spot.

The Wings will play the first two games of the postseason at home starting next Friday.

If Atlanta beats Dallas, the Dream will play the Wings in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

If the Dream loses to Dallas and the Minnesota Lynx (19-20) win at the Indiana Fever (12-27) on Sunday, Atlanta will be at the No. 6 spot facing the third-seeded Connecticut Sun (27-12).

Atlanta has clinched its first playoff appearance since 2018.

The Dream have one player, Monique Billings, remaining from that 2018 team that advanced to the semifinals.

“I’ve felt support since Day 1,” said Billings, who entered the WNBA as a second-round pick out of UCLA in 2018. “I’m (from California), but it feels like I’m from Atlanta. It’s been a while; I’ve got a couple miles on my legs since (2018). Last season, we came so close. Me being a vet now, I feel maybe it is pressure, but it’s a good type of pressure.”

Rhyne Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds in Atlanta’s 80-75 win Friday night at the Washington Mystics.

Dallas is coming off a 106-91 victory over the visiting Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Natasha Howard collected 23 points and nine rebounds, and Satou Sabally added 21 points.

Arike Ogunbowale achieved the second double-double of her career with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for Dallas. Teaira McCowan added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Wings, who lost four of their previous six games before beating Seattle, outrebounded the Storm 36-24.

“I am so proud of this team,” Dallas coach Latricia Trammell said. “When you see people go through their different journeys and the different teams, coming in and just buying in. The connection and the will to win. I am really happy for them.”

