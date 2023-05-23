White Sox use 3-run seventh to down Guardians

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Yasmani Grandal homered and drove in two runs, Romy Gonzalez highlighted a three-run seventh inning with a go-ahead, two-run double and the visiting Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Tuesday.

Dylan Cease (3-3) snapped a seven-start winless streak, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings. Chicago evened the three-game series at a win apiece and has won four of its last five.

Keynan Middleton and Joe Kelly combined for two scoreless innings of relief before Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Will Brennan homered and Andres Gimenez had two hits for Cleveland, which has lost six of its last eight.

The Guardians claimed an early lead on Brennan’s one-out solo homer to right field in the third inning. The 390-foot shot was Brennan’s second home run of the season.

Guardians starter Logan Allen (1-2) retired 14 of his first 15 batters faced before Chicago pulled even on Grandal’s two-out solo homer in the fifth.

Cleveland moved ahead in the sixth when Amed Rosario drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on Jose Ramirez’s groundout and scored on Josh Naylor’s double to right.

After Naylor advanced to third on Josh Bell’s groundout, Cease retired Gabriel Arias to end the inning.

Chicago knocked Allen out of the game after scoring three runs in the seventh. Andrew Vaughn delivered a leadoff single, Andrew Benintendi doubled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and Vaughn scored when Ramirez mishandled Grandal’s bouncer to third.

After Clint Frazier walked, Gonzalez’s double into the left field corner scored two runs. Enyel De Los Santos relieved Allen and struck out the next three batters to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.

Cleveland threatened in the eighth inning after Ramirez tripled off the center field wall with two outs, but Kelly got Naylor to ground out to second to end the inning.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is listed as day-to-day after exiting the game in the ninth inning with right hip tightness.

