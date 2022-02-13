WATCH: Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins for 75-yard touchdown to open second half, Jalen Ramsey thrown to ground

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals needed a big play to open the second half of Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins delivered instantly.

Trailing 13-10 coming out of halftime, Cincinnati wasted no time going for the big play. On the first play of the third quarter, Burrow evaded the pass rush in a collapsing pocket and launched it downfield to Higgins.

Higgins, the second-year wide receiver, made the biggest play of his career. With Jalen Ramsey in tight coverage, the Bengals’ 6-foot-4 weapon used his size and hands to get himself free. As Ramsey lay on the ground, Higgins raced in for the go-ahead touchdown.

As the Bengals celebrated their 75-yard score and their first lead of Super Bowl LVI, Ramsey was left baffled. The refs missed Higgins grabbing the All-Pro cornerback by the facemask, chucking him to the ground to get open.

Tee Higgins yanked Jalen Ramsey's facemask on that 75-yard touchdown catch.



No flags.



Refs, man.pic.twitter.com/zMa8LSnZdQ — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) February 14, 2022

It was clearly a missed call, with Higgins guilty of offensive pass interference. However, the refs missed it and Cincinnati took a 17-13 lead. In a close game, it could prove to be the difference in determining the Super Bowl champion.