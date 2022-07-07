Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly offers House Oversight Committee testimony through video call

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has finally realized that he won’t be able to run from the House Oversight Committee forever and has finally agreed to speak to them, but with a catch.

Members of Congress that make up the House Oversight Committee have been taking a deep dive into the Commanders’ long history of questionable work practices under Snyder after the NFL seemed to fail in resolving the issues via their own investigation.

In the process of interviewing a large amount of former and current employees, as well as combing through thousands of documents, the committee also discovered financial improprieties within the organization during the Snyder regime as well. The review of the Commanders has continued to shine a bright light on Snyder and if he is fit to run an NFL franchise.

Due to the various revelations from their inquiry, the Committee recently subpoenaed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Snyder. The league commissioner took part in a hearing on the NFL and the Commanders in June. However, Washington’s top boss has looked to “evade” receiving that subpoena over the last few weeks. Likely by residing on a private yacht in international waters where he can’t be served.

Washington Commanders Daniel Snyder offers House Committee a video conference call

Well, it seems like Snyder has finally given up on hiding and will speak to the Committee. But not in person, but through a video from a remote location.

On Thursday, ESPN broke the news that Snyder “offered to testify via video conference before the House Oversight Committee in late July, according to a letter his attorney sent to Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Thursday. But, his attorney stated, that they have yet to hear from the Committee about the dates they submitted.”

In the letter obtained by ESPN, Snyder’s lawyer Karen Patton Seymour claims she had not heard back from Maloney since June 30 about scheduling a video conference after the two sides submitted conflicting dates for testimony. The Committee asked for July 6 and 8 while Seymour asked for days at the end of the month.

“We remain committed to securing Mr. Snyder’s testimony on the toxic work environment at the Washington Commanders following his failure to appear voluntarily at the Committee’s hearing and his continued refusal to allow his attorney to accept service of a subpoena.” a committee spokesperson to ESPN on Thursday

The House is currently in session until July 29 and will be off for the month of August. Meaning Snyder getting on the record in front of the Committee may not happen until at least September.