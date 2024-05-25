Indiana Pacers facing massive Game 3 obstacle with Tyrese Haliburton ruled out due to hamstring injury

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals didn’t tip in the Indiana Pacers’ favor, falling into an 0-2 deficit to the Boston Celtics. Then, the Pacers announced that Tyrese Haliburton wouldn’t return in Game 2 with just eight minutes remaining, and he never returned.

Haliburton was limited to just 28 minutes in the 16-point loss to Boston on Thursday while battling a hamstring injury. By Friday, Haliburton was listed as questionable for a pivotal Game 3 matchup as the series heads home to Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time.

Yet, by Saturday, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported, now Haliburton has been ruled out for Game 3 in Indiana.

The Pacers were already facing a mountain to climb, taking on the NBA’s best team in the Celtics, but not having their All-NBA point guard too?

For now, the Celtics are favorited by -6.5 points for Saturday’s matchup, but we wouldn’t be shocked to see that number tip further in Boston’s favor now that Haliburton has officially been ruled out.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Haliburton’s health will be re-evaluated ahead of Monday, but his availability for Game 4 remains in doubt with the Pacers preferring to be cautious with their superstar talent.

Related: Someone donated their meniscus to Lonzo Ball to help him return to Chicago Bulls