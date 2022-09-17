Minnesota Twins place outfielder Max Kepler (wrist) on 10-day IL

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right wrist sprain.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Also on Saturday, Minnesota recalled right-hander Louie Varland from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the club’s 29th man for Saturday’s doubleheader in Cleveland. He will start Game 1 against the Guardians.

Varland, 24, was impressive in his major league debut on Sept. 7 at Yankee Stadium. He gave up two runs, including a solo homer to Aaron Judge, on three hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven and walking one. The Twins eventually lost the game 5-4 in 12 innings.

Minnesota also recalled outfielder Matt Wallner from St. Paul on Saturday.

Kepler, 29, is batting .227 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 115 games this season.

He is a career .232 hitter with 129 homers and 400 RBIs in 837 career games with the Twins.

Wallner, 24, is batting .247 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 50 games this season for the Saints.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated right-hander Drew Strotman for release or assignment.

–Field Level Media