Titans QB Ryan Tannehill out, rookie Malik Willis to start

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The team ruled out Ryan Tannehill for the Week 8 game at Houston after he missed Saturday’s walkthrough practice with an illness. He is also dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty, got all the starter’s reps in practice this week as the Titans (4-2) prepared for the Texans (1-4-1).

Willis, 23, has played a total of 20 snaps in two games this year, completing one pass for 6 yards and rushing four times for 16 yards.

Tannehill, 34, has started 49 consecutive regular season games stretching back to Week 7 of the 2019 season when he replaced Marcus Mariota.

This season, Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in six starts.

