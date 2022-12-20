Detroit Tigers sign pitcher Michael Lorenzen to one-year, $8.5 million deal

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers signed right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but media outlets reported last week that it is worth $8.5 million.

Lorenzen spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Angels after starting his career with seven seasons for the Cincinnati Reds. He went 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts in 2022, striking out 85 batters but walking 44 over 97 2/3 innings.

In eight MLB seasons, Lorenzen is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA in 313 games (44 starts). He started 21 games as a rookie in 2015 before Cincinnati moved him to a bullpen role for the next several years. He collected 14 saves in that time.

The Tigers have promised Lorenzen a spot in their starting rotation.

“It means everything to me,” Lorenzen told reporters Tuesday, per the Detroit Free Press. “It’s all I ever wanted to be. For (president of baseball operations Scott Harris) to give me the opportunity to do that, I’m super grateful.”

–Field Level Media