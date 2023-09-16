TCU goes on road to knock off Houston, 36-13

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Morris went 24-of-37 passing for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead TCU to a 36-13 win at Houston on Saturday in a Big 12 contest.

Morris also rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries, and Emani Bailey ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for TCU (2-1, 1-0 Big 12).

The Horned Frogs had 35 first downs to 12 for Houston (1-2, 0-1) and outgained the Cougars, 564-280.

Leading 20-13 at halftime, TCU went up 26-13 with 12:29 left in the third quarter following a 31-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Savion Williams. The extra point was missed.

Griffin Kell then made a 37-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the third quarter to give the Horned Frogs a 29-13 lead.

TCU then all but wrapped up the game with 2:55 remaining on an 18-yard touchdown run by Trey Sanders.

TCU opened the scoring on the first drive of the game, going 75 yards in six plays and taking a 7-0 lead 1:31 into the game on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Warren Thompson.

Houston answered, cutting TCU’s lead to 7-3 with 10:06 remaining in the first quarter on a 44-yard field goal by Jack Martin.

Kell then hit a pair of field goals, a 40-yarder with 7:08 remaining in the second quarter and a 53-yarder with 5:37 to go until halftime, to give TCU a 13-3 lead.

Houston struck back on the ensuing kickoff, as Matthew Golden returned the ball 98 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-10 TCU.

The Horned Frogs countered, taking a 20-10 lead with 2:58 to go until halftime on a 16-yard touchdown run by Bailey, capping off a 6-play, 75-yard drive.

The score was 20-13 TCU at halftime after Martin made a 44-yard field goal with 56 seconds left in the first half.

–Field Level Media