Super Bowl LVI commercials cost $6.5 million per ad

Most people will tune in to the Super Bowl to watch the football game, but for several other observers, they like to see the TV commercials. With the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, Super Bowl LVI commercials are said to have cost $6.5 million per 30-second ad. Which amounts to $217,000 per second.

This means for each beer, movie, car, snack, or whatever else ad you see, they coughed up a ton of money to get their message across. Ideally, they will leave a lasting impact that sticks around in your mind through the weekend, and possibly longer as they get replayed for several months.

While others will undeniably flop. As they say, they can’t all be winners.

