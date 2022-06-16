Stephen Curry wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award

While he’s already put together a Hall-of-Fame-worthy basketball career, Stephen Curry just added another impressive piece of hardware to his collection. Despite having three NBA Championship trophies in the past, Curry has never won Finals MVP.

That is, until now.

Thanks to a solid performance throughout the Finals, which included a 43-point blowup in Game 4, capped off with a Game 6 victory in Boston, Curry was awarded with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award for the 2022 playoffs.

While some may also point to otherwise strong play from his teammate Andrew Wiggins, who was making the first Finals appearance of his career, it was Curry who finally added ‘Finals MVP’ to his list of accomplishments.

Stephen Curry’s Finals MVP is well deserved

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

It’s incredible to think that one of the best players in NBA history, one who was always one of the best two players on his teams as they won three titles, had not yet won NBA Finals MVP. As if that mattered, but I’m sure to some, it did. Now that argument can go up in smoke, as Curry joins his fellow Warriors teammates of the past to earn the MVP honors.

Stephen Curry NBA Finals stats in 2022: 31.2 PPG, 5 APG, 6 RPG, 2 SPG while shooting 41.8% from three

After Curry won NBA MVP in 2015 and 2016, even though it’s taken him a while, now the eight-time All-Star can add Finals MVP to his historic list of achievements.

Here were the Finals MVPs from each of Curry’s three previous NBA Championships.

Andre Iguodala – 2015

Kevin Durant – 2017

Kevin Durant – 2018

While it’s always been a team game, there has to be one player who was a bigger catalyst to their victory than others. This time it was Curry, and it’s hard to argue.

