WATCH: Stephen Curry injured, Marcus Smart called for flagrant foul on consecutive plays

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday’s game against Marcus Smart’s Boston Celtics in the midst of a four-game winning streak and at near full strength for the first time all season.

We’re not 100% sure that’s going to be the case once said game comes to a conclusion. Star guard Stephen Curry was injured late in the second quarter. It came after both Curry and Smart scrambled for a loose ball. As you will see in the video, Smart rolled up on Curry’s leg.

The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry's leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

For his part, Curry almost immediately headed to the locker room with what appeared to be a left foot injury.

Immediately after, Smart was called for a flagrant after a dirty play on Warriors guard Klay Thompson. The defensive-minded guard seemed to go full ninja on the play. It was about as ugly as it gets.

For his part, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had words for Smart after the consecutive plays.

Steve Kerr has words for Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/IsHGhLFaqY — Efrain Ramos (@BLKRZN) March 17, 2022

In a bout of frustration, Warriors forward Draymond Green was then called for a technical foul in just his second game back from injury.

NBA world reacts to Marcus Smart, Stephen Curry incident

It goes without saying that such an important nationally-televised game would draw the attention of those around the NBA. Pretty much everyone called Smart out for the two plays we showed below.

Marcus Smart nailed for a well-deserved flagrant-1 on Klay Thompson. Klay to the line, Warriors possession — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 17, 2022

Marcus Smart, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/HjAfbwsJGP — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) March 17, 2022

Marcus Smart doing his best Detroit Piston’s impression from the late 80’s / early 90’s on Curry and Thompson. 😬 — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) March 17, 2022

A seven-game series featuring Marcus Smart and Draymond Green would feature multiple ejections and possible a fight or two. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 17, 2022

As for the Curry injury, we’ll have updates when they become available.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors