Published May 21, 2023

Stars use defense, kicks to defeat Breakers

Apr 15, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Philadelphia Stars head coach Bart Andrus (left) talks with quarterback Case Cookus (10) during a timeout in the first half against the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Amani Dennis returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown and Luis Aguilar kicked three field goals to lead the Philadelphia Stars past the New Orleans Breakers 16-10 on Sunday in Detroit.

Aguilar made field goals of 21 and 31 yards for an early 6-0 lead for the Stars (3-3).

Dennis picked off Breakers quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a score and a 13-0 lead with 9:59 left in the second quarter.

Bethel-Thompson connected with Johnnie Dixon for a 4-yard touchdown to bring the Breakers (4-2) within 13-7 by halftime. Aguilar added a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia QB Case Cookus completed 17 of 27 passes for 238 yards and two interceptions.

Bethel-Thompson was 22-of-38 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

–Field Level Media

