Signing period roundup: QB Arch Manning to Texas now official

Texas kicked off Early Signing Period on Wednesday, signing blue-blood quarterback Arch Manning from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

Manning is the No. 1 player in the nation, per the 247Sports composite, and broke Newman school records in 2022 held by his uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning. In four high school seasons, he passed for 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns, plus 1,155 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Texas will return Quinn Ewers at quarterback in 2023. The No. 1 player in the 2021 class, Ewers played in nine game with the Longhorns as a redshirt freshman in 2022, throwing for 1,808 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He missed three games with a shoulder injury.

Coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to open the quarterback competition, giving the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Manning a chance to vie for the starting job.

–Cormani McClain, the top cornerback in the class, will not sign with any program on Wednesday, his mother tweeted. McClain, from Lakeland, Fla., committed to Miami on Oct. 27, but 247Sports said Florida and Alabama have continued to pursue him.

The 247Sports composite lists him as the No. 9 overall prospect in the class.

–Oregon flipped four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, gaining his commitment a day after offering him a scholarship. Novosad, from Dripping Springs (Texas) High School, had been pledged to Baylor since December 2021. Novosad is the No. 10 quarterback in the class, per the composite.

On Monday, Dante Moore — the No. 5 player and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2023 class — flipped his commitment from the Ducks to UCLA, leaving Oregon in need of a quarterback in this cycle.

–Field Level Media