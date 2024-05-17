Scottie Scheffler, World’s No. 1 golfer, arrested before Round 2 of PGA Championship

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 golfer, was detained by police on Friday morning in advance of the PGA Championship, which was delayed by a deadly accident earlier in the morning.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the start of the second round of Friday’s PGA Championship was pushed back after a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian just outside of the Valhalla Golf Club.

Scottie Scheffler Round 1 score: -4, 4 birdies, 1 eagle on Thursday

Following the fatal accident earlier in the morning, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported seeing a “misunderstanding with traffic flow” which led to Scheffler attempting to drive past a police officer into the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday morning.

After Scheffler attempted to drive past the officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officer then attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car. When the World’s No. 1 golfer stopped his vehicle at the entrance of the golf club, the police officer then began screaming at Scheffler to get out of his vehicle.

Related: Best golfers of all time

Once Scheffler got out of his car, he was shoved by the officer against his car and placed into handcuffs. PGA officials announced that tee times for the second round of the PGA Championship would be delayed.

“There’s nothing you can do, he’s going to jail.” Police officer to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on the arrest of Scottie Scheffler (H/T Randy Scott)

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared some of what he witnessed.

“At that point, the police officer instructed Scheffler to get out of the car. There was probably 20-30 seconds that Scheffler sat in the car and did not move. He had rolled down the window. The police officer, when he rolled down the window, grabbed his arm and started pulling at it. Scheffler, I believe he reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs.” Jeff Darlington on Friday morning’s incident involved Scottie Scheffler

According to Jack Hirsh of GOLF.com, the PGA announced around 7:40 AM ET that Round 2 dee times would start at 8:35 am, a total delay of 1 hour and 2 minutes. Scheffler, who was scheduled to tee off at 8:48 a.m. ET is now tentatively scheduled for a 10:08 a.m. ET tee time.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

As reported by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Scheffler has been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. He has since been released on his own recognizance.