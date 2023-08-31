Sacramento Kings add 3-time NBA champion ahead of training camp

The Sacramento Kings are largely running it back in 2023-24 after putting up their best season since all the way back in 2004-25.

General manager Monte McNair has spent the offseason building out the margins of the roster by acquiring the likes of Chris Duarte and Nerlens Noel. Sacramento has now added another veteran big to the mix.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Kings have signed three-time NBA champion center JaVale McGee heading into training camp next month.

McGee, 35, was waived by the Dallas Mavericks after playing just one season with the team. This move came after he was signed to a three-year, $17.2 million contract last summer. McGee fell out of head coach Jason Kidd’s rotation, averaging a mere 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With that said, McGee has a plethora of experience. He’s been in the NBA since the 2008-09 season and has enjoyed his fair share of success. With the Phoenix Suns back in 2021-22, the center averaged 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. His career-best performance came as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2018-19 when the 7-footer averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds. McGee has won three titles in his career (two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Lakers).

For Sacramento this addition gives Mike Brown’s squad more depth in the low-post to go with All-Star Domantas Sabonis, veteran Alex Len and the aforementioned Noel.

It also removes the possibility that two conference rivals in that of the Lakers and Warriors could add JaVale McGee to the mix. Both were interested in the veteran before he landed in California’s capital city.