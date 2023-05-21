Rokkr, Breach post wins in final day of CDL Major V qualifying

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Rokkr and the Boston Breach won their matches and finished among six teams tied for third place as qualifying came to an end Sunday for the Call of Duty League’s Major V.

Minnesota (3-2) won its second straight match by edging the Toronto Ultra (3-2) in five maps. Boston defeated the New York Subliners in four maps, leaving those teams at 3-2.

In Sunday’s other match the Los Angeles Thieves (1-4) recorded their first win in qualifying to escape a last-place tie with the London Royals Ravens (0-5), sweeping the Ravens in three maps.

OpTic Texas (5-0) finished atop the pack, with the Atlanta FaZe (4-1) second.

Major V qualifying included all 12 Call of Duty League teams, with each victory worth 10 CDL points. The brackets for Major V play, which is scheduled for Thursday through May 28 in Toronto, were pending Sunday night.

The championship team in the double-elimination tournament will receive $200,000 from the $500,000 prize pool, plus 65 CDL points.

The Rokkr needed to rally to knock off the Ultra. Minnesota won the first map, Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint, 250-233, but then Toronto came back with wins on Breenbergh Hotel Search & Destroy (6-3) and El Asilo Control (3-0).

The Rokkr edged the Ultra on Al Bagra Fortress Hardpoint 250-238 to set up the deciding fifth map, El Asilo Search & Destroy, and won that one as well 6-4.

Benjamin “Bance” Bance of Great Britain led Minnesota with 73 kills, and teammate Dillon “Attach” Price of the U.S. finished with a kills/deaths ratio of plus-1.29. Thomas “Scrap” Ernst of the U.S. led Toronto with 75 kills and a plus-1.06.

The Breach started strongly as well, defeating the Subliners 250-216 on Zarqwa Hydroelectric Hardpoint. After New York evened the match with a 6-1 victory on El Asilo Search & Destroy, Boston claimed the final two maps, 3-1 on Breenbergh Hotel Control and 250-214 on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint.

Joseph “Owakening” Conley of the U.S. paced the Breach with 83 kills and a plus-1.28, and the Subliners’ Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez of France finished with 88 kills and a plus-1.17.

The Thieves’ sweep began with a 250-228 win on Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint, continued 6-4 on Mercado Las Almas Search & Destroy, and finished 3-1 on Breenbergh Hotel Control.

Zack “Drazah” Jordan of the U.S. led Los Angeles with 62 kills and a plus-1.38 ratio. Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall of Great Britain had 48 kills for the Ravens, but they had no players with a plus ratio.

Call of Duty League Major V qualifying, with match win-loss record and game winning percentage

1. OpTic Texas, 5-0, 83.3 percent

2. Atlanta FaZe, 4-1, 70.6 percent

T3. Toronto Ultra, 3-2, 63.2 percent

T3. Boston Breach, 3-2, 57.9 percent

T3. New York Subliners, 3-2, 57.1 percent

T3. Minnesota Rokkr, 3-2, 57.1 percent

T3. Vegas Legion, 3-2, 50 percent

T3. Florida Mutineers, 3-2, 50 percent

T9. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-4, 40 percent

T9. Seattle Surge, 1-4, 27.8 percent

T9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 1-4, 27.8 percent

12. London Royal Ravens, 0-5, 11.8 percent

