Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signs NASCAR Cup Series contract extension

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will remain with JTG Daugherty Racing for the foreseeable future.

The 2022 Daytona 500 winner, three-time Cup Series race winner and two-time Xfinity Series champion announced the signing of a multi-year contract on Thursday to remain behind the wheel of the No. 47 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver of the no. 47. He has been an asset to our team on and off the racetrack since joining us in 2020,” said JTG Daugherty Racing team owner, Gordon Smith in a press release. “Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to victory lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

That sentiment was echoed by co-owner and NBA veteran Brad Daugherty as well.

“We are very excited to have Ricky locked in for years to come. Ricky has continued to grow and thrive as a competitor and he, along with the rest of our race team are pushing hard to get the 47 back into victory lane,” he said.

Stenhouse is a 12-year veteran of the Cup Series and had nearly two decades of NASCAR experience with a long stint at Roush Racing before joining JTG Daugherty Racing.

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the no. 47 in victory lane. Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together,” said Stenhouse. “We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team, I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.