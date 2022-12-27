Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers agree to 2-year deal

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is heading home to Texas, agreeing to a two-year, $34 million deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.

The contract includes a third-year vesting player option, with performance bonuses also included in the deal.

Eovaldi, who will turn 33 in February, has spent time as both a starter and reliever during his 11-year career. He has spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Miami Marlins (2012-14), New York Yankees (2015-16), Tampa Bay Rays (2018) and Boston Red Sox (2018-22).

In 240 career appearances (221 starts), Eovaldi is 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA. He has racked up 1,060 strikeouts in 1257 2/3 innings of work.

In his fifth and final season with Boston in 2022, Eovaldi made 20 starts and went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA. The veteran right-hander has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and missed over a month last season due to lower back inflammation. Before going on the injured list, he posted a 4-2 record and had a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts.

A 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox, Eovaldi enjoyed his best season in Boston in 2021, going 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 195 strikeouts over an American League-leading 32 starts. He was also named an All-Star for the first time of his career.

Eovaldi, who is from Alvin, Texas, pitched for the same Texas high school (Alvin High School) as Rangers Hall of Fame legend Nolan Ryan.

–Field Level Media