Reports: MetLife Stadium to host Flyers-Devils, Rangers-Isles games

The NHL is planning to stage two Stadium Series games on back-to-back days next February at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The games will pit the Philadelphia Flyers against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders, according to The Fourth Period and NHL broadcaster Kevin Weekes on Tuesday.

MetLife Stadium opened in 2010 and is home to the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets. It has yet to host an outdoor NHL game.

The Rangers are a perfect 4-0 in outdoor games, the best record of any NHL team. The Devils and Islanders have each played one outdoor game, coming in 2014 at Yankee Stadium; the Devils lost to the Rangers in a two-game set.

The Flyers are 1-3-1 in five outdoor games and last played in one in 2021 at the “NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe” event.

In the 2023 Stadium Series game in February, the host Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 at NC State’s football stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

