Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL) out for season

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL he sustained in Week 1, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.

An MRI revealed the damage.

Barnett limped off the field in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Barnett, playing behind starter Josh Sweat, played in just 12 snaps on defense.

Barnett signed a three-year, $15.2 million contract with the Eagles in March.

Barnett, 26, has 21.5 sacks and 76 quarterback hits in 65 career games (45 starts), all with the Eagles. He was selected No. 14 overall by Philly in the 2017 draft.

