Reports: Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (illness) expected to rejoin team

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ secondary received good and bad news ahead of Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.

Safety Donovan Wilson, who did not travel with the team Friday due to an illness, reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 and was expected to rejoin the Cowboys (11-5) in time to face the Eagles (9-7).

Reserve safety Darian Thompson, however, reportedly tested positive and will not make the trip.

Wilson, 26, has played in eight games (three starts) this season and has 26 tackles and one pass defensed.

Thompson, 28, has appeared in five games and contributed three tackles.

The Cowboys, already playing without starting safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring), planned to call up rookie safety Tyler Coyle from the practice squad, ESPN reported.

–Field Level Media