Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin to skip minicamp

Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin plans to skip this week’s mandatory minicamp while seeking a contract extension, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, McLaurin is scheduled to earn a $2.79 million base salary in 2022 in the final year of his rookie deal.

McLaurin, 26, caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 17 starts last season, and has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 scores in 46 starts since Washington made him a third-round pick in 2019.

A.J. Brown, a second-rounder in 2019, signed a four-year extension that averages more than $25 million per year after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 draft.

McLaurin will be subject to fines totaling nearly $100,000 if he misses all three days of the minicamp that begins Tuesday, according to ESPN.

