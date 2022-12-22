Report: Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston

Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans’ playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports.

Ryan Tannehill will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

After Tannehill injured the same ankle in Week 6, Willis started in Tannehill’s place in weeks 8 and 9. He passed for 177 total yards with one interception this season. He has also rushed for 80 yards.

Willis dominated the practice reps Tuesday and Wednesday and teammates said he was the starter for a critical game this weekend against the Texans (1-12-1).

Tennessee (7-7) has lost four games in a row and the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) are in position to make the AFC South division race interesting with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

With Tannehill’s status up in the air, the Titans signed Josh Dobbs, who played collegiately at Tennessee, off the Lions’ practice squad.

–Field Level Media