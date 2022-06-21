Rockets G John Wall exercises $47.4M option

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets guard John Wall exercised his $47.4-million option for 2022-23, The Athletic reported Tuesday, although playing for the franchise next season is far from a given.

The Athletic also reported that a resolution on Wall’s situation is expected to be completed “in the near future.” Options include a trade and a contract buyout.

Wall, 31, was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Rockets Dec. 2, 2020, along with a first-round lottery-protected draft pick, in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Wall, who was returning from multiple injuries at the time of the trade that cost him the 2019-20 season, averaged 20.6 points with 6.9 assists for the Rockets over the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Last season, though, Wall sat out as the Rockets tried to facilitate a trade, while a dispute developed over the guard’s role if he did return to the court.

Over nine NBA seasons, with all but 40 games with the Wizards, Wall has averaged 19.1 points with 9.1 rebounds in 613 games. His $47.4 million salary in 2022-23 is the final season of a four-year, $117.1-million deal he signed with the Wizards before the 2019-20 season.

–Field Level Media