Report: Ravens sign DE Jadeveon Clowney

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year contract, NFL Network reported on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the veteran free agent, who visited with both the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars this month.

Clowney, 30, recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games (10 starts) last season with the Cleveland Browns. He will now face the Browns on two occasions this season while playing for the AFC North-rival Ravens.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney has appeared in 109 games (98 starts) and has tallied 320 tackles (90 for loss), 43 sacks, 109 quarterback hits, 23 passes defensed and one interception.

Clowney was selected by the Houston Texans with the top overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

