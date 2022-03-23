Report: Nuggets extend contract of coach Michael Malone

Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension, ESPN reported Wednesday.

His existing contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

In seven seasons with the Nuggets, Malone, 50, has a record of 309-237. Denver reached the Western Conference semifinals in 2019 and ’21, and the Western Conference finals in the 2020 playoffs.

The Nuggets lost to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in five games in 2020.

His 309 career victories are third in franchise history, behind Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423).

Denver is 43-30 this season, sixth in the Western Conference, despite playing the entire season without guard Jamal Murray, who tore his left ACL in April. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. underwent back surgery in December and played only nine games this season.

