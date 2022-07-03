Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook talks in progress

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are discussing swapping star guards Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, Yahoo Sports reported.

According to Saturday’s report, the teams “are actively engaged in discussions.”

Both Westbrook and Irving exercised their one-year, multimillion-dollar options last week, tying them for another season to teams where they just don’t seem to fit.

Westbrook, 33, has a $47 million option for 2022-23. Irving, 30, will play under a $36.5 million deal.

According to Yahoo, the teams haven’t been able to reach agreement on the other pieces of the trade package, including draft picks. The Nets reportedly want the Lakers also to take 30-year-old guard Joe Harris and the two years and $38.6 million left on his contract.

The Lakers instead want shooting guard Seth Curry, 31, who has one year left on his contract at $8.5 million, per Yahoo.

Brooklyn also is engaged in initial trade talks with numerous NBA teams about superstar Kevin Durant, who last week requested a trade.

Despite star-studded rosters, both teams fell short of their championship aspirations last season. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs, and the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

–Field Level Media