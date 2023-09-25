Report: Joe Burrow works out, trending toward playing

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went through a workout Monday morning and is trending toward playing against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, The Athletic reported.

There is growing optimism that Burrow will play, per the report, adding that Burrow is lobbying to be on the field.

Burrow is officially questionable to play after tweaking his calf injury in the Bengals’ Week 2 game. If Burrow is unavailable for the Bengals (0-2) against the visiting Rams (1-1), Jake Browning would be in line to make his first NFL start on Monday night.

The Bengals signed AJ McCarron to their practice squad over the weekend as insurance. Cincinnati also signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday after losing Will Grier off the practice squad to the New England Patriots.

Burrow practiced Friday and Saturday after he re-aggravated his right calf strain in last week’s 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow did not practice Thursday.

Burrow initially injured the calf on July 27, the second day of training camp, and felt a twinge again on the play before his second touchdown pass of the game to Tee Higgins.

Burrow has thrown for 304 yards and two touchdowns against an interception in the first two games.

–Field Level Media