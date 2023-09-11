fbpx
Report: Eagles LB Nakobe Dean (foot) out multiple weeks

Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) looks on the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean will miss “multiple” weeks with a foot injury, NFL Network reported.

The injury sustained during Sunday’s season opener at New England will not require surgery but could lead to a stint on injured reserve, per the report.

Dean, 22, started and recorded seven tackles before exiting in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 25-20 victory over the Patriots.

A third-round pick out of Georgia in 2022, Dean played in all 17 games as a rookie and registered 13 tackles while mostly playing on special teams.

–Field Level Media

