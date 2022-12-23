Report: Browns RT Jack Conklin agrees to 4-year, $60M extension

Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin agreed to terms on a four-year, $60 million contract extension that includes $31 million fully guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Friday.

Conklin, 28, was in line to become a free agent in March.

Conklin has started all 12 games in which he has played this season and 91 in his career since being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the eighth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Conklin was an All-Pro first-team selection with the Titans in 2016 and the Browns in 2020.

–Field Level Media