Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday.

Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It’s possible he’ll be placed on injured reserve.

Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, per the report.

Chase did not practice Thursday, the first day of the practice week for the Bengals, who play at Cleveland on Monday night.

Chase has 47 catches (tied for 5th in NFL) for 605 yards (sixth) and six touchdowns (T2) this season. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 TDs in 17 starts.

–Field Level Media