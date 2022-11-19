Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (foot) out 3-4 weeks

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be out approximately 3 to 4 weeks with a bone injury in his left foot, The Athletic reported Saturday.

He left Friday night’s 110-102 win against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks after appearing to twist his left ankle with 1:34 remaining in the first half.

Maxey, 22, scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting before the injury. He is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 15 starts, shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

A first-round draft pick out of Kentucky in 2020, Maxey has career averages of 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 151 games (97 starts).

–Field Level Media