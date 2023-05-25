Rehabbing Tony Pollard on field for Cowboys OTAs

Credit: Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tony Pollard, rehabbing from leg surgery and the new starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys, has been on the field for organized team activities this week.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Pollard has been participating in slower-paced walk-throughs. McCarthy himself is recovering from a back procedure earlier this month.

Pollard sustained a high-ankle sprain and a fractured fibula late in the first half of January’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. He underwent what’s known as a “tightrope” surgery 10 days later to provide stability to the injured ankle.

Pollard, 26, ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 193 carries — all career highs — while splitting time in the Dallas backfield with Ezekiel Elliott in 2022. Pollard also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three scores. However, the Cowboys released Elliott in a cost-cutting move on March 15.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pollard, and he signed the $10.091 million tender in March. Pollard and the Cowboys have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal.

The Cowboys signed Ronald Jones in the offseason and also have Malik Davis and sixth-round 2023 pick Deuce Vaughn on the depth chart.

Starting offensive tackle Terence Steele, however, is still recovering from a torn ACL and won’t be on the field at OTAs or mini-camp. Steele started 13 games for the Cowboys prior to the injury and 40 of 45 since signing with the Cowboys in 2020.

–Field Level Media