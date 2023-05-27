Red Sox end losing streak by beating Diamondbacks

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox broke out of their slumber with a 7-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Triston Casas and Alex Verdugo each had three hits and one RBI as Boston racked up 14 hits to break a four-game losing streak. The Red Sox were outscored 20-4 during the skid and had just 21 hits.

Conner Wong had two hits, two runs and one RBI, and Raimel Tapia and Justin Turner each had two hits and one RBI for Boston. Casas also scored twice.

Chris Sale (5-2) gave up one run and four hits over five innings for Boston. He struck out three and walked one.

The Diamondbacks lost their second straight game after winning their previous four. Jose Herrera and Emmanuel Rivera had two hits apiece.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte singled with two outs in the eighth to stretch his career-best streak of reaching base to 25 games.

Red Sox standout Rafael Devers sat out with left calf tightness.

Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt (0-2) was torched for five runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Boston began to get the bats moving with a three-run second inning.

Casas stroked an RBI double for the first run. Two outs later, Wong hit a ground-rule double to score Casas, and Tapia followed with a single to drive in Wong.

Casas led off the fourth with a single and Hernandez followed with a 431-foot blast to left-center to make it 5-0. It was Hernandez’s fourth blast of the season and the 12th of his career against the Diamondbacks, his most against any team.

Arizona got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Rivera led off with a single and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a triple.

After the first two Boston batters were retired in the sixth, Verdugo doubled to right and scored on Turner’s sharp single to center.

In the eighth, Wong doubled with one out and scored on Verdugo’s single to left to boost the lead to 7-1.

The Diamondbacks plated a runner in the bottom of the eighth on consecutive singles by Herrera, Marte and Rivera.

–Field Level Media