Rapids’ Lucas Esteves accused of spitting blood at SKC player

The Colorado Rapids deny that defender Lucas Esteves intentionally spit blood at a Sporting Kansas City player during Saturday’s Desert Showcase exhibition in Tucson, Ariz.

Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell made the accusation after the game, telling reporters Esteves had spit blood at forward Khiry Shelton in the penalty area midway through the first half.

“I’m a competitive guy, I like the physical side of the game,” Russell said, per the Denver Post. “But what I don’t like is when one of their players is complaining that he’s got blood in his mouth, and he did, so, obviously there was contact. But then to go ahead and spit, at one of our players, I ain’t taking that, no matter who it is.”

“I think that’s disgusting behavior to be honest,” Russell continued. “Spitting at somebody. Especially spitting blood towards Khiry. That’s why I went over and wasn’t happy with it, and then obviously a little after it, part of the game but, the part before that I thought there’s no place for it.”

Responding to the accusation, the Rapids issued a statement saying Esteves did not deliberately split blood but was instead demonstrating that he had been bloodied.

“This is a very serious accusation, which we do not take lightly as it goes against everything we stand for as a club,” a Rapids spokesperson told the Denver Post. “Spitting on an opponent is completely unacceptable. We spoke with Lucas after the game and he categorically denies spitting on his opponent.

“According to Lucas, he was struck in the face by an opponent during the run of play, which produced blood and led to him spitting to the side to demonstrate its presence. After reviewing footage of the incident from various angles, we have found no evidence to the contrary.”

The game finished in a scoreless draw.

Esteves, 21, is entering his second season with the Rapids. He appeared in 14 matches (nine starts) and scored one goal in 2021.

–Field Level Media