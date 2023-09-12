Rangers RHP Max Scherzer exits start vs. Jays with injury

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer left his start against the host Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning on Tuesday night with an undisclosed injury.

Scherzer was facing Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and winced after making his first pitch of the at-bat. Trainers checked on Scherzer and asked him to throw one more pitch, according to the game broadcast, but he continued to feel discomfort when entering his wind-up.

Jose Leclerc entered and completed the inning for Texas. Scherzer was not limping when he went to the dugout.

Scherzer had allowed just three hits and one walk over 5 1/3 scoreless innings, fanning two. The Rangers led 3-0 when he departed.

Scherzer came over from the New York Mets before the trade deadline. The Rangers are in the midst of a tight race with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros for the American League West Division crown.

