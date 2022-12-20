Rams QB Matthew Stafford says he is not retiring after season

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford provided a blunt response on Tuesday when asked if he was retiring after this season.

Speaking on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” the quarterback was asked by his wife if he was willing to call it career.

“Oh, no,” he said.

Stafford, 34, will not play again during the 2022 season due to a spinal contusion. He is not expected to undergo surgery during this upcoming offseason.

Signed in March to a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams through the 2026 season, Stafford sustained a neck injury in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints after clearing protocol from a previous concussion.

Stafford has passed for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games (all starts) this season. He has thrown for 52,082 yards and 333 touchdowns in 191 games in his 14-year career with the Detroit Lions (2009-20) and Rams.

–Field Level Media