Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo checked for concussion after loss

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was checked for a concussion after the team’s 23-18 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the team announced.

Garoppolo, who was sacked four times, was never checked during the game and played its entirety. There was no word on the results of the evaluation. The team announced the evaluation after coach Josh McDaniels’ postgame news conference, leaving it unclear when the injury possibly occurred.

The 10-year veteran almost rallied the Raiders from a 23-7 deficit. Las Vegas travels to Los Angeles to meet the Chargers next week.

Garoppolo, 31, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal to join the Raiders in the offseason, passed for 324 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions as Las Vegas fell to 1-2.

Garoppolo, who spent the past six years with the San Francisco 49ers, has thrown for 709 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

