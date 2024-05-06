Sportsnaut motorsports TV and streaming guide

Credit: Luke Johnson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s officially the month of May and everything that it entails across the motorsports world.

The build-up to the Indianapolis 500 formally begins this weekend with the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Starting on Friday, the gamut of three straight weeks of IndyCar’s marquee month takes place in earnest.

It’s also a rare weekend without Formula 1 these days but there is also no shortage of open wheel or international road racing alternatives to fill the void.

There’s all three NASCAR divisions at Darlington Raceway and a full slate of dirt and short track racing events to pass the time as well.

Keep in mind for the dirt Late Model and Sprint Car races that the listed start time is when the broadcast goes live. These broadcasts air hot laps, qualifying, heats and the feature so stay tuned to social media if you only want to watch the main events for each of these races.

Here is where all the racing action can be consumed on television and streaming this week. All times ET

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Dirt Late Models, Spoon River, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Beaver Dam, 6:00 p.m., DirtVision

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Dirt Late Models, Lincoln, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing

FRIDAY, MAY 10

IndyCar Series Practice 1, Indianapolis Road Course, 9:30 a.m., Peacock

IndyCar Series Practice 2, Indianapolis Road Course, 1:10 a.m., Peacock

NASCAR Truck Series Practice+Qualifying, Darlington, 3:00 p.m., FS1

IndyCar Series Qualifying, Indianapolis Road Course, 4:20 p.m., Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice+Qualifying, Darlington, 5:00 p.m., FS1

USAC National Sprints, Bloomington, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Williams Grove, 6:10 p.m., DirtVision

Indy NXT Race 1, Indianapolis Road Course, 6:10 p.m., Peacock

High Limit Sprint Car Series, 34 Raceway, 7:15 p.m., FloRacing

Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Farmer City, 7:30, FloRacing

NASCAR Truck Series Race, Darlington, 7:30 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, MAY 11

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa First Hour, 6:30 a.m., MotorTrend

NASCAR Cup Practice+Qualifying, Darlington, 10:30 a.m., FS1

FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa Last Hour, 12:00 a.m., MotorTrend

TransAm TA2 Race, Gateway, 1:00 p.m., MAVTV

Indy NXT Race, Barber, 1:00 p.m., Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Darlington, 1:30 p.m., FS1

IMSA MX-5 Cup Race, Laguna Seca, 2:50 p.m., Peacock

IndyCar Series Race, Indianapolis Road Course, 3:30 p.m., NBC

IMSA Pilot Challenge Race, Laguna Seca, 4:30, Peacock

USAC National Midgets, Tri-State, 6:05 p.m., FloRacing

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Williams Grove, 6:15 p.m., DirtVision

Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Fairbury, 6:30, FloRacing

IMSA WeatherTech Qualifying, Laguna Seca, 7:30, IMSA.tv

AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City, 8:00 p.m., USA

SUNDAY, MAY 12

IMSA MX-5 Cup, Laguna Seca, 11:30 p.m., Peacock

AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City, 2:00 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Race, Darlington, 3:00 p.m., FS1

IMSA WeatherTech Race, Laguna Seca, 3:00, Peacock

NHRA Drag Racing, Charlotte, 6:00, FS1

