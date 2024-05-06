Sportsnaut motorsports TV and streaming guide

It’s officially the month of May and everything that it entails across the motorsports world.
The build-up to the Indianapolis 500 formally begins this weekend with the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Starting on Friday, the gamut of three straight weeks of IndyCar’s marquee month takes place in earnest.
It’s also a rare weekend without Formula 1 these days but there is also no shortage of open wheel or international road racing alternatives to fill the void.
There’s all three NASCAR divisions at Darlington Raceway and a full slate of dirt and short track racing events to pass the time as well.
Keep in mind for the dirt Late Model and Sprint Car races that the listed start time is when the broadcast goes live. These broadcasts air hot laps, qualifying, heats and the feature so stay tuned to social media if you only want to watch the main events for each of these races.
Here is where all the racing action can be consumed on television and streaming this week. All times ET
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
- Castrol FloRacing Night in America Dirt Late Models, Spoon River, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing
- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Beaver Dam, 6:00 p.m., DirtVision
THURSDAY, MAY 9
- Castrol FloRacing Night in America Dirt Late Models, Lincoln, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing
FRIDAY, MAY 10
- IndyCar Series Practice 1, Indianapolis Road Course, 9:30 a.m., Peacock
- IndyCar Series Practice 2, Indianapolis Road Course, 1:10 a.m., Peacock
- NASCAR Truck Series Practice+Qualifying, Darlington, 3:00 p.m., FS1
- IndyCar Series Qualifying, Indianapolis Road Course, 4:20 p.m., Peacock
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice+Qualifying, Darlington, 5:00 p.m., FS1
- USAC National Sprints, Bloomington, 6:00 p.m., FloRacing
- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Williams Grove, 6:10 p.m., DirtVision
- Indy NXT Race 1, Indianapolis Road Course, 6:10 p.m., Peacock
- High Limit Sprint Car Series, 34 Raceway, 7:15 p.m., FloRacing
- Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Farmer City, 7:30, FloRacing
- NASCAR Truck Series Race, Darlington, 7:30 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY, MAY 11
- FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa First Hour, 6:30 a.m., MotorTrend
- NASCAR Cup Practice+Qualifying, Darlington, 10:30 a.m., FS1
- FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa Last Hour, 12:00 a.m., MotorTrend
- TransAm TA2 Race, Gateway, 1:00 p.m., MAVTV
- Indy NXT Race, Barber, 1:00 p.m., Peacock
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Darlington, 1:30 p.m., FS1
- IMSA MX-5 Cup Race, Laguna Seca, 2:50 p.m., Peacock
- IndyCar Series Race, Indianapolis Road Course, 3:30 p.m., NBC
- IMSA Pilot Challenge Race, Laguna Seca, 4:30, Peacock
- USAC National Midgets, Tri-State, 6:05 p.m., FloRacing
- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Williams Grove, 6:15 p.m., DirtVision
- Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Fairbury, 6:30, FloRacing
- IMSA WeatherTech Qualifying, Laguna Seca, 7:30, IMSA.tv
- AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City, 8:00 p.m., USA
SUNDAY, MAY 12
- IMSA MX-5 Cup, Laguna Seca, 11:30 p.m., Peacock
- AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City, 2:00 p.m., NBC
- NASCAR Cup Series Race, Darlington, 3:00 p.m., FS1
- IMSA WeatherTech Race, Laguna Seca, 3:00, Peacock
- NHRA Drag Racing, Charlotte, 6:00, FS1
