5 burning questions heading into New York Knicks 2022 season opener

The New York Knicks 2022-2023 begins tonight and there are some major questions to be answered in the weeks ahead as several players and their head coach enter a make-or-break season.

Despite the Knicks’ offseason getting off to a strong start with the acquisition of highly coveted restricted free agent Jalen Brunson, the months after were filled with rumors and disappointment. Even though they were viewed as the odds-on favorite to land Donovan Mitchell in a trade, the organization failed in bringing in a player they had reportedly wanted for years.

Now, New York heads into the new year mostly with the same roster that was unable to earn a spot in the NBA play-in tournament last season. It doesn’t give Knicks fans a lot of hope that they can be a major player like they were two years ago when they earned the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff brackets. If they hope to turn things around in the new league year, several players will need to exceed expectations and the team will have to hope their big financial investments pay off.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times for tonight’s slate of matchups in the NBA

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the major questions hanging over the New York Knicks organization ahead of their season opener on Wednesday night.

Does Tom Thibodeaux make this RJ Barrett’s team?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In August, after the Knicks failed in their pursuit of Mitchell the organization agreed to a new long-term deal with 2019 first-round pick RJ Barrett. Following months of balking at the idea of investing nine figures in their best young player, they made a major statement by giving him $120 million dollars. It’s the sort of statement made that should make him the face of the organization. However, will he now be the focus of the team’s offense?

There is no doubt that Barrett made a case for a new contract with a strong finish to last season as he played at an All-Star level. He continued that in the preseason by leading the team in scoring. However, Julius Randle is still the most proven offensive talent on the roster. Head coach Tom Thibodeaux has always had a reputation for trusting in proven commodities over youth. Has Barrett proven enough over the last two seasons to where Thibodeaux shifts the offensive scheme to make the 22-year-old the focal point?

It will be interesting to watch over the first few weeks, and after the down season Randle had last year, the Knicks may be better off investing more in Barrett on the court as well.

Have the New York Knicks truly addressed point guard woes?

The point guard spot has been a weakness of the Knicks for the better part of the last two decades. While they have had some solid names run the point over the last 20 years (Chauncey Billups, Raymond Felton, and Derrick Rose) they have never found a reliable, high-level long-term fix. The Knicks brass believes they have found that in Jalen Brunson.

While many have been awed at the talent Brunson has shown while playing second fiddle to Luka Doncic in Dallas the last two years, now he has to prove he is more than that. The 26-year-old plays in the mold of the modern scoring point guard. However, is that what the Knicks and their offensive scheme needs? Can Brunson facilitate for Randle and Barrett while still getting his shot? That is the question most star point guards must answer. Brunson is being paid like a star and needs to prove he really can be an All-Star and not a high-paid sidekick.

Does Julius Randle return to MVP candidate form?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

This is a very big season for Julius Randle. Over his first three in New York, he has been all over the place in performance. In his first season, he underachieved and looked like another failed New York free-agent acquisition. In the follow-up year, he played like a legitimate MVP candidate and was the talk of New York City basketball. Then came last season, where his numbers were solid, but it often came at the expense of the rest of the team. Not to mention, his rapport with the fanbase fell after poorly handling a negative reaction to his and the team’s disappointing play.

The down year killed his value and made him untradable in the offseason. The Knicks badly need him to regain something close to what he did in 2020-2021. Not just so they might have the opportunity to get out from under his contract, but because this team has zero chance of making the playoffs if Randle is not more like the player that was an All-Star two seasons ago.

How does the head coach balance player development and expectations?

Obviously, the goal is to make the playoffs this season, but the Knicks still have young players they need to continue to develop. For the benefit of their team now, and to build those athletes’ trade value when the team tries to swing for the fences again to acquire an All-Star.

Another unfortunate part of New York being unable to move Randle was it blocks 2020 first-round pick, Obi Toppin, from getting substantial time. Then there is also 2021 first-round selection Quentin Grimes, who also deserves opportunities but has a lot of competition in his position. Thibodeaux can’t forego their development completely for wins. But his job may very well be on the line and he needs to put the best lineups on the court to make sure the Knicks are much improved in 2022-2023.

Thibodeaux will need to walk a fine line that perfectly balances development while also putting the Knicks in a position to win every night. It could decide if he is still the coach next season.

Will Thibodeaux have a short hook with Evan Fournier in 2022-2023?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As further proof of Thibodeaux’s over-reliance on veteran players, Evan Fournier is once again the team’s starting two-guard this season. The Knicks acquired Fournier last year hoping he and Kemba Walker would elevate their backcourt play. Instead, his defensive deficiencies killed the team at times and he wasn’t the consistent three-point threat they needed.

With his job security at a weak point, it will be interesting to see if Thibodeaux has a shorter hook with Fournier in his second year with the team, and decides to switch him out more often. And instead, go with a two point guard backcourt with Brunson and Rose, or lets Quentin Grimes rise up the depth chart. If Barrett and Randle deliver in the ways they need to offensively, it could allow the HC to substitute defense for offense if Fournier does not improve this season.