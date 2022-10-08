Portland, RSL battle for playoff spot in finale

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

A playoff spot is up for grabs when host Real Salt Lake hosts the Portland Timbers in Sandy, Utah, on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

For a second consecutive season, RSL needs a final-day victory to secure a playoff spot. Last year, Salt Lake (11-11-11, 44 points) beat Sporting Kansas City with a stoppage time goal from Damir Kreilach to wrap up the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Earning a victory this time around means RSL finishes no lower than seventh again. A draw or loss equals no trip to the postseason.

“We’ve been in this situation before,” Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad told KSL.com. “This is what we get paid to do: play in high-pressure games, and this is a high-pressure game.”

Salt Lake squandered a chance to potentially secure a playoff spot by settling for a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy last weekend. Sergio Cordova’s header in the 25th minute gave RSL an early advantage but a 68th minute penalty kick from Douglas Costa leveled the match.

Portland faces a similar scenario. The Timbers (11-9-13, 46 points) must win or secure a draw to wrap up a playoff spot. A loss eliminates them from the playoffs.

A chance to wrap up a playoff spot also slipped through Portland’s grasp in a 2-1 loss to Los Angeles FC last weekend. The Timbers have scored in 19 consecutive matches, but managed only a solo goal from Dairon Asprilla in the 81st minute.

History does not favor Salt Lake to obtain the result that the Utah club needs against Portland; the Timbers have lost only once in 11 meetings between the two clubs over the last five years.

Still, the two clubs battled to an 0-0 draw on April 24, making a favorable result far from guaranteed for Portland.

“We have to go there in Salt Lake, not look at the record in the past–because it’s been very positive to us — but know this is a completely different game,” Portland coach Giovanni Savarese told the team website. “We need to make sure we get a good result and we have to put a good fight in.”

–Field Level Media